Tama Tonga Says He’s a Free Agent, Tags Tony Khan in Tweet

February 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Tama Tonga Image Credit: NJPW

Tama Tonga is no longer with NJPW, revealing on social media that he’s a free agent. Tonga posted to his Twitter account on Monday to note that “I am a free agent since January 30, 2022.”

In a follow-up tweet he tagged Khan and referenced the AEW boss’ tweet last week about a new mystery debut for this week’s Dynamite, noting:

“Hey @TonyKhan wanna burn bridges? I love burning bridges. #F**kAForbidenDoor”

Tonga has been with NJPW since 2010.

