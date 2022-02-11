Tama Tonga Has Signed A New Deal With NJPW

Earlier this week, Tama Tonga announced that he had been a free agent since January 30, then tagged Tony Khan about “burning bridges.” As it turns out, the bridge will stay intact because Tonga has signed a new deal with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

During the latest Tama’s Island podcast (via Fightful), he said: “It’s true. I was a free agent on January 30. I am now officially signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling.”

He did not reveal the length or any other details of his new contract.