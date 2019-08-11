Various News: Tama Tonga Has a New Bullet Club Recruit, Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White G1 Clip, ROH Ladder War Highlights

– Tama Tonga revealed on Twitter today that he’s recruited a new talent into the Bullet Club. You can check out his tweet on the new Bullet Club member below. Tama Tonga wrote, “Just recruited a high caliber Athlete into #BulletClub. I got f***ing goosebumps.”

Just recruited a high caliber Athlete into #BulletClub. I got fucking goosebumps — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) August 11, 2019

– NJPW has released a clip from today’s G1 Climax B Block match between Jay White and Tetsuya Naito at the NJPW G1 Climax Night 18 event. White pinned Naito in order to win Block B for the tournament. You can check out that clip below.

– ROH released some highlight clips for the Ladder War between The Briscoes and Guerillas of Destiny from the ROH Summer Supercard event. You can check out those highlights below.