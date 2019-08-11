wrestling / News

Various News: Tama Tonga Has a New Bullet Club Recruit, Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White G1 Clip, ROH Ladder War Highlights

August 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
ROH NJPW Guerrillas of Destiny Bullet CLub

– Tama Tonga revealed on Twitter today that he’s recruited a new talent into the Bullet Club. You can check out his tweet on the new Bullet Club member below. Tama Tonga wrote, “Just recruited a high caliber Athlete into #BulletClub. I got f***ing goosebumps.”

– NJPW has released a clip from today’s G1 Climax B Block match between Jay White and Tetsuya Naito at the NJPW G1 Climax Night 18 event. White pinned Naito in order to win Block B for the tournament. You can check out that clip below.

– ROH released some highlight clips for the Ladder War between The Briscoes and Guerillas of Destiny from the ROH Summer Supercard event. You can check out those highlights below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Bullet Club, G1 Climax, NJPW, ROH, Tama Tonga, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading