Various News: Tama Tonga Has a New Bullet Club Recruit, Tetsuya Naito vs. Jay White G1 Clip, ROH Ladder War Highlights
– Tama Tonga revealed on Twitter today that he’s recruited a new talent into the Bullet Club. You can check out his tweet on the new Bullet Club member below. Tama Tonga wrote, “Just recruited a high caliber Athlete into #BulletClub. I got f***ing goosebumps.”
Just recruited a high caliber Athlete into #BulletClub. I got fucking goosebumps
— The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) August 11, 2019
– NJPW has released a clip from today’s G1 Climax B Block match between Jay White and Tetsuya Naito at the NJPW G1 Climax Night 18 event. White pinned Naito in order to win Block B for the tournament. You can check out that clip below.
‘G1 CLIMAX 29 Night18’ (Aug 11th) is now available on New Japan World!!@s_d_naito takes on @JayWhiteNZ in our MAIN EVENT!!
Don't miss this amazing night of action on https://t.co/Tj7UBJ4PjP #njpw #G1Climax #g129 #njpwworld pic.twitter.com/18FU486Msh
— njpwworld (@njpwworld) August 11, 2019
– ROH released some highlight clips for the Ladder War between The Briscoes and Guerillas of Destiny from the ROH Summer Supercard event. You can check out those highlights below.
#LADDERWAR THE BRISCOES VS G.O.D. FOR THE ROH WORLD TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS!
THE MATCH THAT HAD FANS ON THE EDGE OF THEIR SEATS!
WATCH #SUMMERSUPERCARD ANYTIME ON #HONORCLUB! https://t.co/KrfEyQvw2Y OR DOWNLOAD THE #ROHAPP! pic.twitter.com/2NWA6rU48T
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) August 11, 2019
