Tama Tonga Invites Roman Reigns to be a Guest on His Podcast
September 5, 2020 | Posted by
– NJPW wrestler Tama Tonga sent out an invite to WWE Superstar and Universal champion Roman Reigns to be a guest on his podcast, Tama’s Island, following last night’s SmackDown. In his tweet, Tama Tonga made mention of Reigns’ yard in WWE. You can view Tonga’s tweet below. Tama Tonga wrote, “What happened to your yard? #Come to my @TamasIsland anytime @WWERomanReigns.” It seems unlikely that Reigns would accept this offer.
What happened to your yard? #Come to my @TamasIsland anytime @WWERomanReigns .
— Tama “The Good Bad Guy” Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) September 5, 2020
