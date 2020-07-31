Tama Tonga Likes the Idea of NJPW Working With Impact

Tama Tonga is on board with the Good Brothers’ hopes to see NJPW and Impact Wrestling working together. Sportskeeda spoke with Tonga and asked what he thought about the possibility of the two companies working together now that Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson have provisions in their Impact deals that allow them to work for NJPW as soon as things open back up from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anderson and Gallows told Sportskeeda that they would love to see Impact and NJPW work together, and Tonga said the same, noting, “I think it would be great! I think it would be great to get… Let’s bring our product out here to the States. It would be great to have a platform to share that.”

Tonga noted that the companies did share a US network, albeit very briefly, after Anthem bought AXS TV. “We used to be on AXS, we used to have a regular thing here, but I think with the situation, the world situation, and things kind of taking a turn, I think it would be a good relationship for both,” he said. “Having the Good Brothers there, someone we trust that worked with us before, that understands New Japan, the ins and outs, could really facilitate things like these and I think it would be great altogether. I would love that.”

It was reported in January that NJPW lost their AXS TV deal after turning down a working relationship with Impact. NJPW and Impact Wrestling have had a contentious relationship since 2010, dating back to Impact’s existence as TNA when NJPW took serious issue with how Kazuchika Okada was booked during his run in TNA. Impact had tried to repair the relationship over the years, but NJPW has generally not been receptive to the overtures.