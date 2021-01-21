Tama Tonga Offers WWE to Do Business With NJPW

– Previously in December, WWE executive Triple H said WWE was “open for business” with regards to working with other wrestling promotions, noting the recent work WWE had done with PROGESS, ICW, and EVOLVE (h/t Cageside Seats). It appears NJPW wrestler Tama Tonga is open to taking him up on his offer, based on comments he made on his Tama’s Island podcast.

The IWGP heavyweight tag team champion said that no one cares about Impact Wrestling and offered to Triple H and Vince McMahon to come and work with New Japan. Tama Tonga stated the following (via Fightful):