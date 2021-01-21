wrestling / News
Tama Tonga Offers WWE to Do Business With NJPW
– Previously in December, WWE executive Triple H said WWE was “open for business” with regards to working with other wrestling promotions, noting the recent work WWE had done with PROGESS, ICW, and EVOLVE (h/t Cageside Seats). It appears NJPW wrestler Tama Tonga is open to taking him up on his offer, based on comments he made on his Tama’s Island podcast.
The IWGP heavyweight tag team champion said that no one cares about Impact Wrestling and offered to Triple H and Vince McMahon to come and work with New Japan. Tama Tonga stated the following (via Fightful):
“Ain’t nobody give a fuck about IMPACT. I got no problems with WWE, no problems. Hunter, Vince McMahon, anybody, we’re open for business. You come take care of me and my people, I’m talking about BC and New Japan, let’s do business. I have no beef with ya’ll like these other cats, building a company just to rival you. Nah, we’re New Japan, we’ve been here. We have no problems. Our gates are wide open, let’s do business. WWE, what’s good?”
