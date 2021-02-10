Tama Tonga on KENTA Teaming With Kenny Omega in AEW, Calls Omega a ‘Spotlight Whore’

– During a recent episode of his Tama’s Island podcast, NJPW wrestler and IWGP heavyweight tag team champion Tama Tonga shared his thoughts on Kenny Omega teaming with KENTA in AEW this week. Additionally, Tama Tonga berated Kenny Omega, calling him a “spotlight whore.” Below is an excerpt of his comments (via Fightful):

“KENTA knows the deal. He’s a smart man and loyal man. He’s there for one reason and one reason only; Moxley. He has something that belongs to KENTA and everyone knows that. That’s the only reason he’s there. Lenny [Kenny Omega] is going to use KENTA to stay in the spotlight and tag himself with him against Moxley and Lance Archer. Let Lenny go against Lance by himself and leave KENTA and Moxley alone. No, because Lenny is a damn spotlight whore.”

Omega will team with KENTA tonight on AEW Dynamite against Jon Moxley and Lance Archer in a Lights Out Match. Moxley will finally defend his IWGP US title against KENTA on NJPW Strong on Friday, February 26.