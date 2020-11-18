Tama Tonga on WTL Competing Against the BoSJ, His Thoughts on EVIL in the Bullet Club

– NJPW1972.com recently interviewed Tama Tonga, who discussed the World Tag League, his time away from the division due to the COVID-19 travel restrictions, and more. Below are some highlights.

Tama Tonga on the World Tag League competing against the Best of the Super Juniors: “It’s not just a competition with the other teams, but a competition to decide which is the better series. So I like the way it worked out. And I like that there’s days in between the matches. We have the chance to prepare for each opponent now, and it’s less about just having match after match. It’s quality over quantity.”

Tama Tonga on the time away from the NJPW tag team scene: “I’m actually pretty grateful for it. … Let’s say we were in Japan. We would constantly be in that situation, us an established team, FinJuice an established team and two newer teams, Golden Ace and Taichi and ZSJ. The pandemic put us on the back burner and let the other teams really work out how to wrestle as tag teams, and it let Dangerous Tekkers become a really good team together. So now, there’s no excuse when we come back and face them. They’ll be at their best and that’s what I want.”

His thoughts on the situation with EVIL in the Bullet Club: “Y’know, I think EVIL was used to how they do things in LIJ. And maybe when EVIL came in Jay was threatened by his position. I understand that. But there’s no worry. I know we can handle the situation.”

On the rumors about the Bullet Club: “That’s fine with me. Whether it’s good or bad, it’s all making BULLET CLUB bigger. We’re always in your eyes, your mouth, your mind, then it’s all good for us. You watch baseball? (Ignoring) Well we’re like the 1972 New York Yankees. A dream team. All the best players in one place. Yeah there are egos. Egos all over the place, but we’ll pull it together and we’ll be the best there is.”