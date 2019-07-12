wrestling / News
Various News: Tama Tonga Posts Throwback Photo, Brock Lesnar Celebrates Birthday, Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling
July 12, 2019 | Posted by
– Tama Tonga has posted a throwback photo online which features a very different look than the one he has now.
– Brock Lesnar turns 42 years old today.
– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling:
*The fallout of Slammiversary.
*Jordynne Grace vs. Madison Rayne vs. Kiera Hogan.
