Various News: Tama Tonga Posts Throwback Photo, Brock Lesnar Celebrates Birthday, Lineup For Tonight’s Impact Wrestling

July 12, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tama Tonga

– Tama Tonga has posted a throwback photo online which features a very different look than the one he has now.

Jimmy Snuka Vibes. #ChiveTurkey

– Brock Lesnar turns 42 years old today.

– Here’s the lineup for tonight’s episode of Impact Wrestling:

*The fallout of Slammiversary.

*Jordynne Grace vs. Madison Rayne vs. Kiera Hogan.

