Tama Tonga Says AJ Styles Can Come Watch Him Beat Karl Anderson At NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17

Karl Anderson is set to face Tama Tonga at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, and Tonga took to social media to invite AJ Styles to come to the show. Anderson will defend his NEVER Openweight Championship against Tonga at the January 4th event, and Tonga posted to social media to say that Styles can come “watch me smash his boy.”

Tonga wrote:

“AJ can come too. He can watch me smash his boy. ( still got love for you #PhenomenalOne ) #Wrestlekingdom17 – January 4, 2023 #AndNew #NeverOpenWeightChampion”