Tama Tonga Says His Online Feud With Enzo Amore Is Done

Tama Tonga still isn’t sure how he ended up feuding with Enzo Amore online, but he’s done with it. Tonga spoke with Wrestling Inc and discussed the situation, which kicked off after Amore and Cass made their surprise appearance at G1 Supercard last year. Highlights are below:

On Enzo and Cass’ Supercard appearance:“I was just as confused as you. The only difference was that I showed just how confused I was backstage to everybody and my frustrations. But I think we’re good now and we’ve all smoothed it out. We’re in a better place now.”

On his online back and forth with Enzo: “It was fun, I’m not gonna lie. I love going on social media and having some fun with it. But now it’s that time that I’ve got to take myself serious and move on.”

On the Bullet Club Block/Beach Parties: “We’ve had so much success in the past 6-7 years with Bullet Club and we loved all the support from the fans. So, we felt that we could give back and the Bullet Club Block Party was something we wanted to give back to the fans.”

On Ken Shamrock: “Oh my goodness, he is doing great and looks phenomenal. I met him down in Las Vegas last summer and he’s great. I’ve been a big fan of his since I was a kid and I used to watch him in MMA. I’m happy to have him with us. For his age and the way he looks and the way he’s still going, you can only dream to be like that when you get older yourself.”