Tama Tonga Says Kazuchika Okada Wouldn’t ‘Degrade Himself’ By Showing Up In AEW

In the latest episode of his Tama’s Island podcast (via Fightful), Tama Tonga responded to a statement that Dave Meltzer made about Kazuchika Okada possibly appearing in AEW or Impact, noting that Okada wouldn’t do that. Here are highlights:

On AEW getting petty with trademarks: “I saw AEW trademarked [Forbidden Door]. Ya’ll getting real petty with that. Trademarking ‘too sweet’ and ‘forbidden door.’ Ya’ll playing a stupid game that WWE is playing. Come on man, I thought ya’ll were trying to be different. Come on AEW. Tony Khan, you mark, you been in business two years? Where were you four or five years ago? Shut up. You grab the losers to boost the ratings. That’s why you failed at business.”

On NJPW being responsible for the forbidden door being open: “New Japan is responsible for all of this. If it wasn’t for New Japan, there would be no forbidden door, no KENTA, no FinJuice. Everyone is looking for help and looking towards New Japan. Then they take, take, take, and not a ‘thank you’.”

On Okada appearing for AEW or Impact: “Okada ain’t going nowhere. Why would he degrade himself to that standard?”