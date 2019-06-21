Tama Tonga Takes Shot At Triple H For Teaming With The Club At WWE Event In Japan

Tama Tonga was his usual outspoken self on Twitter yesterday, calling out WWE and Triple H for bringing their version of the Bullet Club, simply ‘The Club’ to Japan at a live event and pairing them with Triple H. The Game is set to team with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Samoa Joe and Drew McIntyre at a WWE show in Tokyo later this month. Tonga wrote:

Wwe Japan trying to come on our territory with “ The Club”. Cool story bro. “Get the fuck outta here” — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 20, 2019

I mean tweeted that shit from my iPad, straight angrily screen bashing that bih — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 20, 2019

Don’t mind me. I am just stating the obvious. AEW coming in hard On their territory — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 20, 2019

Why isn’t @FinnBalor in #TheClub?? I mean, he literally started it….am-i-right or am-i-right? — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 21, 2019

They should call it the Bullet Hunter Club ayyyyyye 😎 pic.twitter.com/kNlLTVhJv6 — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 21, 2019

I got mind control over Brother H…he be like “shut the fuck up”, I be quiet, but when he leave I be talkin’ again. — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 21, 2019

Japan trippin’ man, they want me to ask for The Club back, you know I wouldn’t trip — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 21, 2019

Protect your turf 🇯🇵 #BulletClub — The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) June 21, 2019