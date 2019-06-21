wrestling / News

Tama Tonga Takes Shot At Triple H For Teaming With The Club At WWE Event In Japan

June 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NJPW Tama Tonga

Tama Tonga was his usual outspoken self on Twitter yesterday, calling out WWE and Triple H for bringing their version of the Bullet Club, simply ‘The Club’ to Japan at a live event and pairing them with Triple H. The Game is set to team with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows against Baron Corbin, Bobby Lashley, Samoa Joe and Drew McIntyre at a WWE show in Tokyo later this month. Tonga wrote:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Tama Tonga, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading