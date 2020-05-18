Tama Tonga Talks About The Bullet Club’s Formation, Says It Will Be Around Forever

In an interview with NJPW, Tama Tonga spoke about the formation of the Bullet Club seven years ago and said that it will be around ‘forever’. Here are highlights:

On the Bullet Club lasting longer than stables like the nWo: “I don’t think about things in the short term. I’m a long term planner. BULLET CLUB is an investment to me, and I was always going to make a long term investment with my time and my energy. And that it will continue for more than seven years. Forever. I believe in what I do, and BULLET CLUB is what I’m doing. I know what we did reminds a lot of people about the nWo, and I respect everything that came before me, but really, I don’t give a s**t about what they did. I give a s**t about what I do, building this thing with its own identity.”

On interacting with Bad Luck Fale, Karl Anderson and Prince Devitt prior to forming the Bullet Club: “We were four foreigners, in a Japanese company in Japan. We spoke English which gave us a common ground anyway, and we were all outsiders. Nobody knew what we were going through better than we did, so it was natural that we would talk to one another and natural that we would be friendly with one another.”

On the formation of Bullet Club at Dontaku 2013: “Machine Gun was my mentor. I didn’t really question the whys of it, because I was really still kind of a young boy. So I didn’t fully understand more than doing my job of being with Anderson, and Devitt was the lead guy.”

On Devitt and Anderson teaching him and Fale: “Karl Anderson and Prince Devitt taught me and Fale about being a heel. We were completely green. Fale had just come from rugby, me from the military. We didn’t know s**t about wrestling. They told us ‘if you’re getting that reaction, that heat, you’re doing your job. The more they hate us, the better we’re doing’. Exactly. I didn’t know better than what they told me, but the more heat we got, the more we were thinking how to make everybody even more angry. They taught me the psychology of all that, making our opponents mad and making the fans mad. Me and Fale were just along for the ride at the start. We really didn’t know anything, and they taught us everything.”