Tama Tonga Teases The Possibility of The Club Returning to NJPW

Tama Tonga seems to believe that Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson will be making an NJPW return in 2019, or perhaps he just hopes he can entice them back. Tonga took to Twitter to tease the possibility of the duo returning to the Japanese wrestling company, asking them if they’re “ready to do this again” in 2019. You can see the post below.

Even if Tonga isn’t just playing with wrestling fans, it will still be a while yet before we see Anderson and Gallows outside of WWE. The two are under contract with the company through the fall, according to the most recent report.