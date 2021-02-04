AEW News: Tama Tonga Tells KENTA to Slap the US Bullet Club, Lance Archer vs. Eddie Kingston Clip

– Tama Tonga took notice of KENTA’s appearance on Dynamite, and issued a request that he slap up the US “Bullet Club.” Tonga posted to Twitter on Wednesday, writing:

Hey @KENTAG2S while you’re there, slap up Kenny Oshega, middle age bucks, festus and the other smaller festus. And again, No need to thank us. #BulletClub

– AEW posted a clip from Lance Archer and Eddie Kingston’s lumberjack match: