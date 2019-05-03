wrestling / News

Various News: Tama Tonga Wants Out Of G1 Climax Tournament, SANADA Comments On His Match With Okada, Free Match Featuring Xia Brookside

May 3, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tama Tonga

– Tama Tonga posted on Twitter that he requested that NJPW officials remove him from the upcoming G1 Climax tournament. He wrote:

– SANADA commented on his IWGP Heavyweight title match with Kazuchika Okada tomorrow at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku: Day Two.

– Here is a free match between Xia Brookside and Nicole Matthews from DEFY Wrestling:

