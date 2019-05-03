wrestling / News
Various News: Tama Tonga Wants Out Of G1 Climax Tournament, SANADA Comments On His Match With Okada, Free Match Featuring Xia Brookside
– Tama Tonga posted on Twitter that he requested that NJPW officials remove him from the upcoming G1 Climax tournament. He wrote:
Asked to get taken off the G1 tournament this year. Hope they grant it
— The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) May 2, 2019
My focus is on Tag team. I mean, look at me I am double champs. Open challenge to anyone who wants smoke and an ass whooopin
— The 'Good Bad Guy' Tama Tonga (@Tama_Tonga) May 2, 2019
– SANADA commented on his IWGP Heavyweight title match with Kazuchika Okada tomorrow at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku: Day Two.
'I'm the only one who can change the landscape of NJPW' SANADA makes his final pre-#njdontaku statement as he signs the contract for Saturday's main event!https://t.co/uvS80YqTzS pic.twitter.com/Zk4oNw4uzV
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 2, 2019
– Here is a free match between Xia Brookside and Nicole Matthews from DEFY Wrestling:
