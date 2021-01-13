Tama Tonga Warns The Elite Not to Call Their Reunion the ‘Bullet Club’

– During a recent edition of Tama’s Island, current Bullet Club member and IWGP tag team champion Tama Tonga commented on the reunion between The Good Brothers, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks in AEW. Tama Tonga appears to have taken exception to Kenny Omega referencing the Bullet Club on TV and says, “The Elite is spreading The Elite name.” He stated the following (via Fightful):

“What got me triggered was when I saw Kenny Omega go, ‘Bullet Club.’ Oh, you son of a b****, you,” said Tama on his Tama’s Island podcast. “The one guy who tried to dismantle us from the inside, split us into two, the guy who tried to ruin Bullet Club is now using Bullet Club in an angle. A reunion? How can there be a reunion when Bullet Club is still here? They should have called it something else. All of ya’ll have gone and tried to do different things in another company. No matter what, you’re not Bullet Club. That’s a slap in the face to us. If you’re the OGs, Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows, and you’re promoting this as Bullet Club….damn dude. Ya’ll do your thing and do whatever the hell you want, but do not call it Bullet Club because you are not Bullet Club. Are you going to come to Japan and that’s a reunion for us too? Nah. I’m pissed off. They sold out for a quick buck. Once a sell out, always a sell out. For people saying, ‘Oh, The Elite is spreading the Bullet Club name.’ No. The Elite is spreading The Elite name. That’s how it was and always will be.”