Tama Tonga Wins NJPW’s 2022 Concurso Body-Building Contest
December 27, 2022 | Posted by
– As noted, NJPW recently opened fan voting for its 2022 Concurso body-building contest. Tama Tonga won the contest and majority votes this year, coming in first place. Douki came in second.
YOH came in third, El Lindaman was fourth, and Kosei Fujita was fifth. You can check out the full results HERE.
The #njpwconcurso votes are in!
Best Body for NJPW in 2022 goes to….
TAMA TONGA!
Congratulations to @tama_tonga!@DoukiPerros takes second place!
YOH #3, El Lindaman #4, Kosei Fujita takes #5!#njpw https://t.co/eR3LiwXVYA pic.twitter.com/xUEw2ALHmL
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 27, 2022