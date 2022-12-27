wrestling / News

Tama Tonga Wins NJPW’s 2022 Concurso Body-Building Contest

December 27, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
NJPW Tama Tonga Image Credit: NJPW

As noted, NJPW recently opened fan voting for its 2022 Concurso body-building contest. Tama Tonga won the contest and majority votes this year, coming in first place. Douki came in second.

YOH came in third, El Lindaman was fourth, and Kosei Fujita was fifth. You can check out the full results HERE.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, Tama Tonga, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading