wrestling / News
Tama Tonga Reportedly Working in NJPW Without a Contract
May 4, 2023 | Posted by
Tama Tonga is currently working without a deal in NJPW, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, Tonga is technically a free agent as he has been working without a contract for several months.
Tonga reportedly had interest from WWE and there were even tentative ideas for creative pitched for him. However, WWE has had an unofficial hiring freeze since then and the company did not maintain contact with him, though there has been interest in him.
Tonga lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to David Finlay at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku and did a stretcher job afterward.
More Trending Stories
- Note On WWE’s Decision To Have Clash at the Castle in Cardiff Last Year
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls Being Left Off WrestleMania XIV, Feeling Marginalized In 1998
- Trinity Fatu Addresses What Happened the Day She Left WWE, Says She Was Unhappy
- Chavo Guerrero Says He Doesn’t Talk to Vickie Guerrero Anymore, Supports Sherilyn