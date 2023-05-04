Tama Tonga Reportedly Working in NJPW Without a Contract

Tama Tonga is currently working without a deal in NJPW, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, Tonga is technically a free agent as he has been working without a contract for several months.

Tonga reportedly had interest from WWE and there were even tentative ideas for creative pitched for him. However, WWE has had an unofficial hiring freeze since then and the company did not maintain contact with him, though there has been interest in him.

Tonga lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to David Finlay at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku and did a stretcher job afterward.