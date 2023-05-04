wrestling / News

Tama Tonga Reportedly Working in NJPW Without a Contract

May 4, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NJPW Tama Tonga Image Credit: NJPW

Tama Tonga is currently working without a deal in NJPW, according to a new report. According to Fightful Select, Tonga is technically a free agent as he has been working without a contract for several months.

Tonga reportedly had interest from WWE and there were even tentative ideas for creative pitched for him. However, WWE has had an unofficial hiring freeze since then and the company did not maintain contact with him, though there has been interest in him.

Tonga lost the NEVER Openweight Championship to David Finlay at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku and did a stretcher job afterward.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, Tama Tonga, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading