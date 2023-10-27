Tama Tonga Comments on WWE Talks and Decision to Remain with NJPW

In a recent Fightful interview, NJPW’s Tama Tonga shared his thoughts on earlier rumors about moving to WWE and his ultimate decision to remain with his promotion, NJPW. Tonga explained that while initial talks with WWE did take place, he is glad he chose to stay at NJPW, where he currently holds the NEVER Openweight Championship title. You can find a few highlights and watch the full interview below.

On his earlier consideration of joining WWE: “Yes, I was in talks with them. Very much interest in myself and my brother. Out of respect for New Japan, I have to always give them the doors first and see what they can do. Yes, there was a period of a few months of myself working without a contract to give New Japan a chance. I know in this game, it can get messy with contracts and the way we’re talking right now. I was raised by my father on the way to go about business and treat loyalty and respect to those who put me through the door. New Japan, first and foremost. Yes, there was talks with WWE. I don’t know anything about the hiring freeze. I ended up choosing New Japan at the end, and here we are.”

On staying with NJPW instead: “Thank goodness, because you never know these days. The game has changed so much, the environment, the community, everything has changed and you don’t know what from who. Just doing everything I was taught and moving forward from there. That’s it. I was always taught to do good business, stick with your gut, and do good business. That’s it.”