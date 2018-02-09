wrestling / News
Various News: Tamina Out of Action Due to a Torn Rotator Cuff, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
– According to wrestlinginc.com, Tamina recently underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff. She reportedly worked the women’s Royal Rumble with the injury (for only two-minutes) and had surgery two days later. The timetable for a return from the surgery is usually 6-8 months.
– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…
* Alexis Smirnoff (71)
* Madusa/Alundra Blayze (54)
* Shelly Martinez (38)
* Daisuke Sekimoto (37)