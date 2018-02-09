Various News: Tamina Out of Action Due to a Torn Rotator Cuff, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays

– According to wrestlinginc.com, Tamina recently underwent surgery for a torn rotator cuff. She reportedly worked the women’s Royal Rumble with the injury (for only two-minutes) and had surgery two days later. The timetable for a return from the surgery is usually 6-8 months.

– Here are today’s wrestling birthdays…

* Alexis Smirnoff (71)

* Madusa/Alundra Blayze (54)

* Shelly Martinez (38)

* Daisuke Sekimoto (37)