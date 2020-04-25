Tamina Says There’s Nobody Meaner Than Her, Bayley Responds

Tamina posted a video to Twitter in which she said that there’s nobody ‘meaner’ than she is, which led to a response from Bayley.

The video had the caption: “Working on my ANGER issues #NobodyMeaner.”

She said: “Over the years I’ve built up a reputation of being mean. But that’s just not the case at all. The fact of the matter is I’ve just been misunderstood. In fact, I tried to play nice, but it never seems to work out! And come this Money in the Bank, I not only plan on breaking the mold, but also, Bayley’s jaw to become your new SmackDown Women’s Champion! And if you don’t like that, you can go f— [yourself]. Thanks for watching, and remember, there’s nobody meaner than Tamina!”

Bayley replied: “WWE, something is wrong with this woman!”