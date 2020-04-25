wrestling / News
Tamina Says There’s Nobody Meaner Than Her, Bayley Responds
Tamina posted a video to Twitter in which she said that there’s nobody ‘meaner’ than she is, which led to a response from Bayley.
The video had the caption: “Working on my ANGER issues #NobodyMeaner.”
She said: “Over the years I’ve built up a reputation of being mean. But that’s just not the case at all. The fact of the matter is I’ve just been misunderstood. In fact, I tried to play nice, but it never seems to work out! And come this Money in the Bank, I not only plan on breaking the mold, but also, Bayley’s jaw to become your new SmackDown Women’s Champion! And if you don’t like that, you can go f— [yourself]. Thanks for watching, and remember, there’s nobody meaner than Tamina!”
Bayley replied: “WWE, something is wrong with this woman!”
……@WWE something is wrong with this woman!!!!! https://t.co/PrnEm3QQW4 pic.twitter.com/8b9Aa1krms
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 25, 2020
Working on my ANGER issues🤗 #NobodyMeaner #MITB #WWE pic.twitter.com/t4yJQMfoqR
— Tamina Snuka (@TaminaSnuka) April 25, 2020
