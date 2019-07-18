Tamina Suffered Concussion at House Show Last Week

– An update on Tamina’s reported injury at a WWE house show last week is available. The WON reports that Tamina’s injury, which happened in a match with Sarah Logan against Dana Brooke and Naomi, was in fact a concussion as previously believed.

The site reports that Chris Amann’s report to WWE’s office about the incident made him appear more concerned about how the story would play on social media due to the fact that she was tended to in front of fans at the show. As noted in the original report, Tamina eventually got to her feet and left with some assistance.