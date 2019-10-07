wrestling / News
Tamina, Then R-Truth Win 24/7 Title at Hell in a Cell (Pics, Video)
– Carmella’s second 24/7 Title run is at an end, but the title’s back in the hands of her best friend. Carmella was pinned by Tamina during a backstage promo by the Street Profits to lose the title. However, later in the show, R-Truth found Tamina in the arena. Sho Funaki got involved, giving Tamina an exit to escape. She turned around into a kick by Carmella, who told Truth to pin her which he did.
That ends Carmella’s second run at two days, having lost and won the title back on Smackdown. Tamina’s reight was her first, and R-Truth is now in his twentieth reign for a total of 74 recognized days.
THIS JUST HAPPENED.@TaminaSnuka is your NEW #247Champion! #HIAC
YOU DON'T WANT TO MESS WITH @shofufu824! #HIAC
With a little help from @CarmellaWWE, @RonKillings has REGAINED the #247Championship! #HIAC
