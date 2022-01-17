wrestling / News
Tammy Sytch Comments On Recent Arrest, Calls For Help Finding Her Lost Dog
Tammy Sytch has issued a brief statement on her recent arrest and is also asking for help in locating her lost dog. As previously reported, Sytch was charged with two charges of illegally possessing a weapon and a charge of terroristic threats after she allegedly threatened to murder an intimate partner while wielding a pair of scissors, which is said to have been recorded on a responding officer’s dash camera.
Sytch posted to her Facebook page writing:
“I am ok. I am laying low for a bit. But I’m m ok. Don’t believe the media. Please don’t.”
She also posted to her page saying that her dog Sissy is missing, writing:
“LOST DOG: keansburg, no area. White and tan Maltese/Yorkie mix. Answered to sissy. Last seen at 250 beachway ave, keansburg, NJ. Please message for help. Thanks”
You can see the posts below. On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Sytch in finding Sissy and getting them back home.
