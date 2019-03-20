Tammy Sytch Extradited to Pennsylvania For Latest Parole Violation

– Tammy Sytch is on her way back to Pennsylvania to answer for her latest parole violation. PWInsider reports that Sytch was extradited from Monmouth County Corrections in Freehold, New Jersey on Wednesday. She was transferred into the custody of the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Carbon County, Pennsylvania.

The WWE Hall of Famer’s legal trouble, her latest in a long line of such issues, is due to a warrant that was issued for her arrest after she was charged with Contempt of Court for not making sufficient payments according to an agreed-upon plan to reimburse the state of Pennsylvania for costs relating to her legal cases there. Those cases included multiple DWIs. She was arrested after being picked up for another DWI, her sixth since 2015.