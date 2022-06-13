Tammy Sytch Files Motion To Dismiss Lawsuit Over Fatal Traffic Accident

Tammy Sytch is attempting to the the lawsuit filed against her and her boyfriend over the fatal traffic accident that resulted in a death dismissed. As you likely know, Sytch was arrested and charged with nine counts, including DUI causing the death of a person, in relation to a March 25th car accident in Florida that resulted in the death of 75 year-old Julian Lasseter. She is currently remanded to jail awaiting trial on the charges, which does not currently have a start date. She has pleaded not guilty.

The estate of Lasseter filed a lawsuit against Sytch and her boyfriend James F. Pente on April 12th alleging that Sytch was intoxicated and driving a car owned by Pente when she crashed into the back of Lasseter’s vehicle, causing injuries that resulted in death. According to PWInsider, Sytch filed a motion on June 2nd to dismiss the suit with the argument that Lasseter’s daughter Whitney Hill had not been “properly appointed” as a representative for Lasseter and thus legally couldn’t bring the lawsuit. Hill’s legal team respo0nded the next day to cite previous rulings by the state Supreme Court as evidence for an argument that Hill would count as a properly appointed representative for Lasseter.

The court has yet to rule on the motion to dismiss. In the meanwhile, Hill has begun seeking to collect evidence and has filed requests for the following from Pente and Sytch including:

“-All written, typed, printed or recorded statements given by the Defendant or any other persons that witnessed the motor vehicle collision alleged in Plaintiff’s. -All photographs, slides, negatives, video tapes, movies or drawings depicting any of the motor vehicles involved in the motor vehicle collision alleged in Plaintiff’s Complaint including their condition prior to, after and as a result of said collision. -All photographs, slides, negatives, video tapes, movies or drawings depicting the scene of the motor vehicle collision alleged in Plaintiff’s Complaint or which the Defendant, her representatives, agents or attorneys, believe fairly portrays the accident scene at or about the time of said motor vehicle collision. -A complete and certified copy of all liability insurance policies, including declaration sheets and any riders/endorsements/amendments thereto, providing coverage to the Defendant or to the driver(s) of the Defendant’s motor vehicle involved in the motor vehicle collision alleged in Plaintiff’s Complaint. -A copy of the Certificate of Title or any other indices of ownership of the vehicle identified as a 2012 white Mercedes Benz with Vehicle Identification Number (WDDKK7DF1CF148594). – Any and all receipts reflecting purchases made by Defendant Sytch on March 25, 2022. -A download of all social media content identified in your response to Interrogatory 13 of Plaintiff’s First Interrogatories to Defendant Sytch. This request is limited in scope and requests content from March 1, 2022 through the Present. -All photographs of Defendant with the 2012 white Mercedes Benz, Vehicle Identification Number (WDDKK7DF1CF148594).”

Hill’s lawyers have also asked Sytch and Pente to respond to inquiries asking various pieces of information including insurance policies, their claims of how the accident went down, supporting facts and the like.