Tammy Sytch Files To Trademark The Name ‘Sunny’

PWInsider reports that on July 9, Tammy Sytch filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark the name ‘Sunny’. Sunny is, of course, the name of the character she played in WWE from 1995 to 1998.

The trademark is for: “Entertainment services, namely, providing professional wrestling and sports exhibitions, shows, and performances by professional manager, wrestler, referee, promoter, commissioner, and entertainer rendered live and through all forms of broadcast media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services; Providing wrestling and sporting interviews, news reports, comments, writings, entertainment, and information rendered live and through all forms of media, including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online services.“