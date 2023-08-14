Tammy Sytch Set For Hearing This Week Ahead of DUI Manslaughter Trial

Tammy Sytch will be in court this week as she prepares to go on trial for charges of DUI manslaughter. as previously reported, the WWE Hall of Famer is set to stand trial starting August 21st on charges relating to the fatal accident in Ormand Beach, Florida where 75 year-old Julian Lasseter was killed. PWInsider reports that there will be a sounding of the docket on Wednesday afternoon at 1:30 PM ET.

Sytch was charged back in May with a total of nine charges in relation to the March 25th vehicular accident. She is facing one count of DUI manslaughter (a third degree felony), one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (a third degree felony), four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.

Sytch has pled not guilty to the charges. She is also being sued by the daughter of Lasseter as well as Jana Olivova, who alleged that they suffered injuries from the traffic incident.