Tammy Sytch Hearing Has Been Delayed

PWInsider reports that a hearing for Tammy Sytch that was scheduled for Thursday has been postponed to December 8. The hearing was delayed at the request of her attorney. The depositions for four officers involved are scheduled for November 15.

Sytch is facing a charges of DUI causing death (DUI Manslaughter, a felony in the third degree), one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (a felony in the third degree), four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI. This stems from the March death of Julian Lasseter, who was killed in a traffic collision involving Sytch.