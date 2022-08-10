Tammy Sytch Hearing Pushed Back To October

PWInsider reports that the Volusia County Court has signed off on a motion from Tammy Sytch to push back today’s pre-trial hearing, with a new date set for October 13. She previously waived her right to a speedy trial last week, “arising out of the criminal episode made the subject of this prosecution; specifically, the right to be tried within 175 days of her being taken into custody as provided by law and Rule 3.191, Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure.” Depositions for four police officers involved with the case are set for September 13.

Sytch pleaded not guilty to one count of DUI causing death (DUI manslaughter, a third degree felony), one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (a third degree felony), four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property. She was arrested months ago for the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter back in March. Sytch is also being sued, along with her fiance James Pente, in civil court by Lasseter’s family.