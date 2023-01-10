Tammy Sytch’s Latest Court Date Pushed Back

The latest court date in Tammy Sytch’s DUI manslaughter case has been pushed back to next month. PWInsider reports that the scheduled pre-trial hearing, which was set for January 12th, has now been pushed back to February 16th. The hearing was pushed back on the request of Sytch’s lawyer, who said that there were three witnesses still being deposed in the matter. The judge agreed with the request for the delay.

Sytch faces several charges including DUI manslaughter, a third degree felony, in the case related to her traffic accident that resulted in the death of 75 year-old Julian Lancaster in Ormand Beach, Florida. She and her fiance James Pente are also being sued by Lancaster’s family in civil court.