Various News: Tammy Sytch Launching A Podcast, New EVOLVE Mini-Documentary, David Starr Says He Keeps Track Of Every Match
January 2, 2019 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Tammy Sytch will be launching a new podcast soon.
– EVOLVE has released a new mini-documentary looking at Austin Theory.
– David Starr noted on Twitter that he’s kept track of every match he’s ever had.
I keep a written notebook of every match I’ve ever had.
I highlight the ones that stand out to me for various reasons (debut, match quality, match meaning, significant moment, personal, etc).
These are the ones I highlighted for 2018.
Which do you think is my MOTY? pic.twitter.com/1lSdqEqosO
— David Starr (@TheProductDS) January 2, 2019