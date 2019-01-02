Various News: Tammy Sytch Launching A Podcast, New EVOLVE Mini-Documentary, David Starr Says He Keeps Track Of Every Match

– PWInsider reports that Tammy Sytch will be launching a new podcast soon.

– EVOLVE has released a new mini-documentary looking at Austin Theory.

– David Starr noted on Twitter that he’s kept track of every match he’s ever had.

I keep a written notebook of every match I’ve ever had.

I highlight the ones that stand out to me for various reasons (debut, match quality, match meaning, significant moment, personal, etc).

These are the ones I highlighted for 2018.

Which do you think is my MOTY? pic.twitter.com/1lSdqEqosO

— David Starr (@TheProductDS) January 2, 2019