Tammy Sytch Pleads Not Guilty In DUI Manslaughter Case

Tammy Sytch has pled not guilty on charges including DUI manslaughter in relation to the accident that resulted in the death of a man in Florida. PWInsider reports that Sytch entered a not guilty plea in an arraignment hearing on Tuesday. Sytch reportedly did not speak at the hearing.

Sytch was arrested earlier this month and charged with one count of DUI causing death, one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license, four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property. DUI Manslaughter is a felony and if convicted on that charge, she could face up to 30 years in prison (with a four-year minimum sentence) and a fine of up to $10,000.

Sytch has been in jail after her bail was revoked and she was remanded back to jail. The DA in the case had argued that Sytch’s past probation violations showed that she would continue to be a threat if allowed out during trial.