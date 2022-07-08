Tammy Sytch Officially Pleads Not Guilty in DUI Manslaughter Case

Tammy Sytch has officially entered a plea of not guilty in the DUI manslaughter case against her in Florida. As reported earlier this week, Sytch was granted a public defender after she parted ways with her attorney, stating that she was seeking criminal indigent status which would allow her to get a public defender because she was unable to afford a lawyer for her defense. PWInsider reports that her new public defender filed Sytch’s not guilty written plea this morning.

Up next for the case is the discovery period. The report notes that according to a filing, prosecutors intend to call up to 18 witnesses and have requested that the defense file their list of witnesses that they intend to call along with any other materials or expert witness statements within 15 days. The defense filed notice stating that they will be taking part in discovery and want the following from the state:

