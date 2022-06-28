Tammy Sytch Pre-Trial Hearing Set for Later This Week

– In the latest update on the Tammy Sytch case, PWInsider, a pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Sytch’s DUI manslaughter case in Florida on Thursday, June 30 at 9:00 am local time. The hearing will not be open to the public.

As previously reported, Sytch’s attorney, Steven deLaroche, was granted approval to withdraw as Sytch’s legal counsel. Sytch has been compelled to go to the hearing since she has not yet hired a new attorney to represent her. She’s also reportedly been given the option to use a public defender.