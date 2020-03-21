wrestling / News

Tammy Sytch Launching Premium Snapchat Membership

March 21, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Tammy Sytch

– WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, aka Sunny, announced on Twitter that she’s launching a premium Snapchat membership. As previously reported, she was released for her parole last month after charges related to her DWI.

This week, she wrote on Twitter, “Hey everyone! I’m starting up my PREMIUM SNAP CHAT MEMBERSHIP again!! Email me at [email protected] for info!!!.” You can view those tweets below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Sunny, Tammy Sytch, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading