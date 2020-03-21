wrestling / News
Tammy Sytch Launching Premium Snapchat Membership
March 21, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, aka Sunny, announced on Twitter that she’s launching a premium Snapchat membership. As previously reported, she was released for her parole last month after charges related to her DWI.
This week, she wrote on Twitter, “Hey everyone! I’m starting up my PREMIUM SNAP CHAT MEMBERSHIP again!! Email me at [email protected] for info!!!.” You can view those tweets below.
Hey everyone! I'm starting up my PREMIUM SNAP CHAT MEMBERSHIP again!! Email me at [email protected] for info!!! pic.twitter.com/GUPjxHqlLU
— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) March 20, 2020
Good morning world… 🌞🌎
— Tamara Sytch (@WWEHOFerSunny) March 19, 2020
