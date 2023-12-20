Tammy Sytch Transferred to Prison For DUI Manslaughter Sentence

Tammy Sytch has been moved to prison to serve her sentence on DUI manslaughter. PWInsider reports that the WWE alumna was transferred on Wednesday from Volusia County Corrections to a prison facility located in Ocala, Florida.

As reported, Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison on November 28th in a plea deal that saw her plead guilty to one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license and one DUI causing death. She will have another eight years of probation after that.

Sytch’s lawyers stated an intent to appeal the total sentence to get the length reduced, but PWInsider notes that there aren’t any court records indicating that the appeal has been filed.

The sentence is in relation to her car crash back in April of 2022 which resulted in the death of 75 year-old Julian Lasseter. Sytch is still facing a lawsuit from the Lasseter estate over the incident.