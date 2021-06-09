wrestling / News

Tammy Sytch Released From Jail This Morning

June 9, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Tammy Sytch

PWInsider reports that Tammy Sytch was released this morning from Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey, due to a court order. She was arrested back in July of 2020 for the following charges:

* Operating a Motor Vehicle during a second license suspension.

* Eluding a Police Officer.

* Contempt/Violation of a Domestic Violence Restraining Order.

