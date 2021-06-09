wrestling / News
Tammy Sytch Released From Jail This Morning
June 9, 2021 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Tammy Sytch was released this morning from Monmouth County Correctional Institution in New Jersey, due to a court order. She was arrested back in July of 2020 for the following charges:
* Operating a Motor Vehicle during a second license suspension.
* Eluding a Police Officer.
* Contempt/Violation of a Domestic Violence Restraining Order.
More Trending Stories
- Brutus Beefcake Recalls Parasailing Accident, Talks Backstage Incident With Randy Savage & The Nasty Boys
- Backstage Update on WWE Raw Feud Between Elias & Jaxson Ryker
- Chelsea Green Details Her 2010 Audition for Playboy, Hopes to Work With Them Again
- Eric Bischoff On Speculation Surrounding WWE Sale, Why He Thinks WWE Is Releasing Talent