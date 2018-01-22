Tammy Sytch Says Candice LeRae is Too Ugly For The Main WWE Roster, Bashes Intergender Wrestling

According to PWinsider.com, Tammy Sytch was all fired up on her Facebook account. Taking aim at intergender wrestling, stating, “the most ridiculous stupid absurd most damaging thung to can ever happen to out business. That’s why it’s alll (sic) going to sh** in a handbasket so fast. Anyone who supports this should bury themselves alive.”

The site notes that Sytch headlined the 1998 ECW Living Dangerously PPV teaming with Lance Storm against Chris Candido and Shane Douglas, and took part in many mixed tag team matches during her career.

When someone brought up that WWE signed Candice LeRae, someone who helped popularize intergender wrestling, Sytch stated the following…

“And she was signed to ‘developmental’ right? Which means she’s too ugly to ever make the big show. Unless they give the girl some MAJOR plastic surgery. IE Bayley. Sorry. Had to be said.”