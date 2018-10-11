Various News: Tammy Sytch Says She Used Jail Time to Work On Herself, Tony Schiavone Loses Weight, Ronda Rousey Loses Farm Animals

– According to TMZ, Tammy Sytch got a mani-pedi after her release from jail and commented on her seven and a half months behind bars…

“I used the time to my advantage, worked more on my recovery and got in great shape. My probation violation cost me 7.5 months of my freedom, but I met a few good people I will miss. The one thing I won’t miss is the food!”

– MLW announcer Tony Schiavone revealed that he’s recently lost 45 pounds…

By the way, checked the scales yesterday, down 45 pounds since May 15th thanks to @DDPYoga and my guru @RealDDP — Tony Schiavone (@tonyschiavone24) October 10, 2018

– Ronda Rousey posted the following on Instagram…