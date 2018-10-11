Quantcast

 

Various News: Tammy Sytch Says She Used Jail Time to Work On Herself, Tony Schiavone Loses Weight, Ronda Rousey Loses Farm Animals

October 11, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Sunny Tammy Sytch

– According to TMZ, Tammy Sytch got a mani-pedi after her release from jail and commented on her seven and a half months behind bars…

“I used the time to my advantage, worked more on my recovery and got in great shape. My probation violation cost me 7.5 months of my freedom, but I met a few good people I will miss. The one thing I won’t miss is the food!”

– MLW announcer Tony Schiavone revealed that he’s recently lost 45 pounds…

– Ronda Rousey posted the following on Instagram…

