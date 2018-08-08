Tammy Sytch Scheduled For Bail Revocation Hearing In Two Weeks

According to Pwinsider.com, Tammy Sytch will go before Judge Joseph T, Matika in Carbon County, PA for a hearing regarding the State of Pennsylvania’s requested revocation of her parole on August 23rd. Sytch is currently incarcerated in the Carbon County Correctional Facility and will have been there for 6-months at the time of the August 23rd hearing. She was extradited from the Monmouth County Correctional Facility in New Jersey to Carbon County back in late March after being arrested after failing to appear in court for two DUI arrests in New Jersey earlier this year. She was facing multiple charges of Contempt, Disobedience, & Resistance in New Jersey when authorities learned that she was a fugitive from justice because a motion had been filed in August 2017 in PA requesting her February 2017 parole from the Carbon County in Pennsylvania be revoked. This all goes back to Sytch’s Pennsylvania DUI charges in 2015, which were a result of three separate incidents over that summer.