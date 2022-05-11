Tammy Sytch Set for Hearing on Motion to Return Her to Jail

– In the latest update on WWE Hall of Famer Tammy Sytch, PWInsider reports that Sytch is scheduled for a hearing on Friday, May 13 at 10:00 am local time in the Circuit Court of Volusia County, Florida. The hearing will be on the state’s recent motion that Sytch be remanded to jail after she posted bond and was released following her arrest.

As noted, Sytch’s arraignment is scheduled for May 31 in Volusia County Court. She also previously had a hearing scheduled on May 26 in New Jersey for a hearing on her February arrest for 11 other charges that include DUI and reckless driving.

Tammy Sytch was arrested in March following a fatal car accident. She was charged with nine counts, including DUI manslaughter.