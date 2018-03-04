Update on Tammy Sytch’s Incarceration In New Jersey

– Tammy Sytch remains incarcerated in New Jersey on fugitive of justice and contempt of court charges. PWInsider reports that Sytch is being held at Monmouth County Correctional Facility in New Jersey. She was arrested last week on a total of six charges.

According to the site, an official at the correctional facility says Sytch will be held until Pennsylvanian authorities arrive. At that point, she will be extradited to Pennsylvania to face a judge for violating the terms of her parole. Once that situation is handled, she will go back to New Jersey to face two charges of DUI.