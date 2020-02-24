wrestling / News
Tammy Sytch To Be Paroled Next Month
February 24, 2020 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Tammy Sytch will be paroled next month on March 25 from the Carbon County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania. This follows a hearing last week in which her attorneys petitioned for her release. She has been in jail since March of last year due to a parole violation. The parole was revoked in August after she didn’t finish the terms of her plea deal due to several DUI charges.
