Tammy Sytch Waives Her Right To A Speedy Trial, More Updates On Case

PWInsider reports that the attorney for Tammy Sytch has filed a motion with Volusia County Court, waiving her right to a speedy trial. The motion was filed on August 3 and it was “arising out of the criminal episode made the subject of this prosecution; specifically, the right to be tried within 175 days of her being taken into custody as provided by law and Rule 3.191, Florida Rules of Criminal Procedure.”

That same day, the attorney also filed a motion asking for her August 11 pre-trial hearing to be postponed for the following reasons:

1. This defendant in this case is currently charged by Information with one count of DUI Manslaughter, one count of DWLS with Death and six counts of misdemeanor DUI.

2. The Office of the Public Defender was appointed in this matter on June 30, 2022, after private counsel withdrew.

3. Discovery in this matter to date includes over sixty videos and several hundred photographs.

4. Additional time is needed to prepare this case for trial.

5. Depositions have been scheduled for September 13, 2022. Additional depositions will be scheduled as defense counsel reviews additional discovery.

6. The defendant has filed a written waiver of her right to a speedy trial.

7. Assistant State Attorney Ashley Terwilleger has been contacted and does not object to the granting of this motion.

8. Defense counsel would request that the next PreTrial Conference be scheduled in either October or November 2022, at the court’s discretion.

9. This motion is made in good faith and not for purposes of delay.

The court hasn’t ruled on the motion at this time. The depositions of four police officers involved in her case are scheduled for September 13. She was given “criminal indigent status” on June 30, which means she doesn’t have enough sufficient income to afford a lawyer for her defense in the criminal case. She pleaded not guilty to one count of DUI causing death (DUI manslaughter, a third degree felony), one count of causing death while operating a vehicle with a suspended or revoked driver’s license (a third degree felony), four counts of DUI causing injury to a person, and three counts of DUI causing damage to property.

She was arrested months ago for the death of 75-year-old Julian Lasseter back in March. Sytch is also being sued, along with her fiance James Pente, in civil court by Lasseter’s family.