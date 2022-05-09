Tammy Sytch Will Be Be Arraigned On May 31, Police Release Body Cam Footage

As previously reported, Tammy Sytch was arrested after a fatal car accident in March, and charged with nine counts including DUI manslaughter. She has since posted bail. Her bond was $227,000, so she put up 10% of that and court fees.

PWInsider reports that Sytch will be arraigned on May 31 at 2:30 PM in Volusia County Court. She has been granted a public defender and ordered not to leave the county. That may be difficult for her, as she’s also set for a court hearing in New Jersey on May 26 from a February arrest for eleven other charges, including DUI and reckless driving.

Meanwhile, the Ormond Beach Police Department released officer body cam footage of her arrest at the Hard Rock Hotel in Daytona Beach, Florida.