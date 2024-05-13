Tammy Sytch To Be Called As Witness In DUI Crash-Related Lawsuit

Tammy Sytch is set to be called as a witness in a lawsuit stemming from the DUI crash that sent her to prison. As reported, the WWE Hall of Famer was sentenced to 17 years in prison after accepting a plea deal on DUI manslaugher charges related to an April 2022 car accident that caused the death of Julian Lasseter. PWInsider reports that Sytch is listed as a witness in a lawsuit filed by Jana Olivova, who was in another car that was hit during the incident.

Olivova is suing her insurance company Geico over the incident. Sytch and her former fiance James Pente were originally defendants in the suit, but were dropped when an amended suit was filed in July of last year. Sytch is listed as witness who can testify in regard to liability in the case.