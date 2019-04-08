Tammy Sytch’s Hearing on Parole Revocation Rescheduled

– Tammy Sytch has had her hearing for revocation of her parole rescheduled. PWInsider reports that Sytch had a new defense attorney that took over on Wednesday, two days before the hearing was supposed to be held, and that the hearing was moved to May 16th.

Sytch is faving jail time for failing to complete the terms of her plea deal on a series of DUI charges and was arrested in New Jersey in February. She was extradited from New Jersey to Pennsylvania last month.